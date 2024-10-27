Lizzo takes on the trolls with Ozempic-inspired Halloween costume

Los Angeles, California - Lizzo got the last laugh on her trolls as she debuted her Ozempic-inspired Halloween costume.

The 36-year-old musician took to Instagram this weekend to reveal her costume for this year's holiday, which saw her dressed as a weight loss drug named after her.

"Ok Halloween… you can start now," she wrote under a post that served as a fake ad for the costume product.

The costume was actually inspired by a South Park episode from earlier this year called The End of Obesity that took aim at the singer with a few harsh jabs.

At one point, a fake ad for the "Lizzo" drug claimed that the medicine would "make you feel good about your weight" and "help you eat everything you want" while still avoiding exercise.

Lizzo took the jokes in stride when the episode dropped in May, and it looks like she's gotten the last laugh with her Halloween costume.

The About Damn Time artist has been open about her recent weight loss journey, and she fired back at a fan who accused her of using Ozempic to shed some pounds last month.