Lizzo puts fan on blast after being accused of using Ozempic to lose weight
Los Angeles, California - Lizzo has recently fired back at online critics who are accusing her of using the popular weight loss medication Ozempic to shed a few pounds.
The queen of protecting her peace is back in action!
After a fan made a disrespectful comment on her recent Instagram post from the gym, the 36-year-old bop star responded with a photo dump calling out their behavior.
but some fans believe she may be taking the "easy way out."
"'oZeMpIc oR cOkE?' – a fan," Lizzo captioned the carousel of photos, which included a photo of the specific user's account.
In her response, she emphasized how much work she put into her routine, writing, "When you finally get ozempic allegations after 5 months of weight training and calorie deficit."
She also poked fun at the Ozempic accusations, suggesting they were a "reward" for her effort.
Lizzo's fans quickly defended the singer, calling out the critics the singer can't seem ever to appease.
Fans praise Lizzo for sharing her weight loss journey
"And even if it WAS ozempic, ITs OKAY!!!!!" one fan commented.
Another praised Lizzo for calling the "hater" out, writing, "I love the public call out! He F'd around and found out!"
On X, formerly known as Twitter, fans seem to have the same reaction.
One fan commented, "people learned about ozempic and ran w it you can tell her weight loss has been done the correct healthy way."
A second added, "it's actually sad how people think she was on ozempic when she was sharing her diet and workouts with us across tik tok."
Regardless of what fans seem to think, the 2 Be Loved artist seems to be doing her own thing and showcasing her journey on her own terms. Let's go, Lizzo!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@lizzobeeating