Lizzo puts fan on blast after being accused of using Ozempic to lose weight

Los Angeles, California - Lizzo has recently fired back at online critics who are accusing her of using the popular weight loss medication Ozempic to shed a few pounds.

Lizzo clapped back at online haters who accused her of using Ozempic to lose weight. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@lizzobeeating

The queen of protecting her peace is back in action!

After a fan made a disrespectful comment on her recent Instagram post from the gym, the 36-year-old bop star responded with a photo dump calling out their behavior.

The Pink singer, who is widely known for sharing body-positive messages, has been opening up about her weight loss journey online – but some fans believe she may be taking the "easy way out."

"'oZeMpIc oR cOkE?' – a fan," Lizzo captioned the carousel of photos, which included a photo of the specific user's account.

In her response, she emphasized how much work she put into her routine, writing, "When you finally get ozempic allegations after 5 months of weight training and calorie deficit."

She also poked fun at the Ozempic accusations, suggesting they were a "reward" for her effort.

Lizzo's fans quickly defended the singer, calling out the critics the singer can't seem ever to appease.