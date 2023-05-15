Lizzo opens up about making her debut on The Simpsons

Los Angeles, California - Lizzo took to social media to celebrate her debut on The Simpsons, calling it a "dream come true."

Lizzo says being on the Simpsons is "a dream come true." © collage:screenshots/Instagram/Lizzo

It's no secret that Lizzo is a fan of The Simpsons. For Halloween 2022, she painted herself yellow and downed a towering blue wig to become Marge Simpson.



Sunday, she got to take her love of the show to the next level – by becoming part of it!

Lizzo celebrate her cartoon avatar's debut on The Simpsons Sunday night with posts to Instagram and Twitter. On Instagram, she gushed, "Every Icon has been on @thesimpsons – now I can add my name to the list

continued, "Thank you to the whole team for making this a dream come true 💖 (yes I’m wearing @yitty and playing @sashabefluting ) !!!!"

Cartoon Lizzo rocks a blue two-piece Yitty-like shapewear outfit, glam make-up, and claw-like nails. In the clip, she plays Sasha flute with Lisa Simpson who jams on her "saxomaphone" to a beat created by Bart creates by smacking Homer in the face.

The Rumors artist also shared a pic of her character on the famous Simpson family couch.