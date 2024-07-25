Lizzo praises Biden's legacy after new speech: "LeBron James legacy type s**t"

Los Angeles, California - Following Joe Biden's first speech to the nation since withdrawing from the 2024 presidential race, bop star Lizzo took to Instagram and compared the president to LeBron James and urged people to vote in November.

Lizzo (c.) compared Joe Biden's political legacy to the legacy of Lebron James (l.) in the world of basketball. © Collage: Arun SANKAR / AFP & Rodin Eckenroth / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Evan Vucci / POOL / AFP

On Wednesday night, Lizzo shared a portion of Joe Biden's speech via Instagram, as well as her reaction.

In the snippet she shared, Biden said he refused to let his "personal ambition" get in the way of "saving our democracy," and he believes that the "best way forward is to pass the torch to a new generation."

"Say what you want about Joe Biden," Lizzo said in her own clip. "But that was one of the most respectful things he could have done."

The artist continued, "I'm feeling very empowered right now as a young American who loves this country and wants to see this country be the best it can be."

"And also super moved by the call to action to all the young people in this country who will be the future leaders of this country if not the leaders of now," She added.