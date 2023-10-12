Lizzo reportedly ready to make big move amid backup dancer scandal

Los Angeles, California - Lizzo is reportedly considering sitting down for a tell-all interview to address the sexual, religious, and racial harassment allegations filed by her former dancers.

Lizzo said to be considering a tell-all interview with CBS's Gayle King. © Screenshot/Instagram/Lizzo

The About Damn Time artist has denied the shocking allegations made by her former Big Grrrls dancers – Crystal Williams, Noelle Rodriguez, and Arianna Davis.

An insider now claims she is considering talking to CBS news anchor Gayle King, as multiple media outlets reported.

When the allegations first came out, Lizzo issued a statement on Instagram defending herself and denying the claims. She said the dancer's grievances were "sensationalized stories... from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional."

"Lizzo is being guided by her team as to what would be the best course of action to take," the insider told the Sun. They added, "a number of people [are] interested in a sit-down interview" with the Good as Hell artist.