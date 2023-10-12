Lizzo reportedly ready to make big move amid backup dancer scandal

The bop star is said to be considering a tell-all interview with Gayle King to address the sexual harassment allegations levied by her former back up dancers.

By Jamie Grasse

Los Angeles, California - Lizzo is reportedly considering sitting down for a tell-all interview to address the sexual, religious, and racial harassment allegations filed by her former dancers.

Lizzo said to be considering a tell-all interview with CBS's Gayle King.
© Screenshot/Instagram/Lizzo

The About Damn Time artist has denied the shocking allegations made by her former Big Grrrls dancers – Crystal Williams, Noelle Rodriguez, and Arianna Davis.

An insider now claims she is considering talking to CBS news anchor Gayle King, as multiple media outlets reported.

When the allegations first came out, Lizzo issued a statement on Instagram defending herself and denying the claims. She said the dancer's grievances were "sensationalized stories... from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional."

"Lizzo is being guided by her team as to what would be the best course of action to take," the insider told the Sun. They added, "a number of people [are] interested in a sit-down interview" with the Good as Hell artist.

Lizzo wants to tell her side of the story

The insider reported that Lizzo wants to tell her truth. The singer's image as a positive pop star has been tarnished and affected by the scandalous allegations.

The insider says that the Truth Hurts artist is eager to address the allegations that she created a toxic workplace.

Fans have been displeased with Lizzo's tight-lipped response to the allegations, and many would welcome a candid discussion.

Cover photo: Screenshot/Instagram/Lizzo

