Lizzo reveals she's taking a lengthy break: "Protecting my peace"

Bali, Indonesia - Rapper Lizzo has just posted a new video on social media to share a special sentiment about her upcoming plans – or lack thereof – with her devoted fans.

Lizzo took to Instagram to share a new video with fans, revealing she is taking a "gap year" to protect her peace. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@lizzo

On Sunday, the 36-year-old artist took to Instagram to share a new, personal video.

The clip's caption simply reads, "I'm taking a gap year & protecting my peace."

In the video, Lizzo can be seen standing in a swimsuit in the rain at a home in Bali.

Viewers couldn't believe the incredible weight loss shown by the About Damn Time rapper.

"You've changed so much! So much hard work and it's paying off!" one fan commented on the video.

Another fan on X said, "WOAH SHE LOOKS GOOD!!!"

Last year, Lizzo was accused of sexual harassment and creating a toxic work environment by three of her former backup dancers.

She then announced that she "quit" on social media, but just a few months later, she was back in the studio to work on new music.