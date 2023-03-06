Lizzo says "oui" to Paris in latest viral clip from her Euro tour!

Paris, France - Lizzo is having a blast on her big European tour, and after charming Berlin last week, it was Paris' turn to fall in love with the queen of body positivity!

Lizzo and her boyfriend Myke Wright in Paris, France. Lizzo is © screenshot/ Twitter/ Lizzo

She's already proven her linguistic talents by learning a bit of German and performing her version of Rammstein. Now

Now, the Juice singer is taking on the language of love!

On Sunday, Lizzo posted an adorable TikTok clip from her sold-out show at Accor Arena in Paris.

It shows an enthusiastic audience member asking the About Damn Time artist if she's "happy to be in Paris." The camera pans from the audience to Lizzo on stage, wearing a gold sequin onesie. "Oui!" is her emphatic response, making the crowd go wild at her pronunciation of the French word for "yes".

Posted less than 24 hours ago, the cute clip boasts almost five million views and over a million likes.