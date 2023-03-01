Lizzo takes over Berlin with amazing Rammstein cover!

Berlin, Germany - Lizzo took Berlin by storm on Tuesday with her Special Tour and wowed the crowd with her wildly different rendition of Rammstein's Du Hast.

Lizzo covered Rammstein's Du Hast at her show in Berlin, Germany. © collage: screenshots/ Twitter/ Lizzo

Lizzo's European tour took her to Germany's capital Berlin on Tuesday. There, at the Mercedes-Benz Arena, the queen of positive pop did something only she could pull off: she busted out a cheerful cover of Rammstein's Du Hast and twerked to it!

Her cover of the German rock group's 1997, from their sophomore album Sehnsucht, is a treat.

Lizzo's cover was the most upbeat version of the rugged rock song we've ever heard. The Juice singer dared to use her newly learned German, rocked out to the song, and did some expert headbanging. The backing band's instrumental game was also strong.

The star posted a clip of her magnificent cover to social media to the delight of thousands. On Instagram, she wrote; "Ich liebe dich Berlin," which translates to "I love you Berlin."