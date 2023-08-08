Lizzo scandal takes center stage as Made In America Festival gets the axe

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - Rumors are flying that the Made In America music Festival was canceled due to Lizzo's current state of affairs.

Lizzo was originally set to headline the 2023 Made In America Festival in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on September 2-3, but it was announced Tuesday that the event will no longer be taking place. © Collage: Robyn BECK & Lisa Lake / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Just when you thought Lizzo's plate was full, after an explosive lawsuit from former dancers alleging harassment and her subsequent denial, another bombshell has been dropped.

On Tuesday, the Made In America Festival took to social media to announce the event's cancellation. Lizzo was billed as its headliner, along with SZA.

The fest's statement read, "Due to severe circumstances outside of production control, the 2023 Made In America festival will no longer be taking place."

The company then began to state the "decision has been difficult and has not been made lightly."