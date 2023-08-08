Lizzo scandal takes center stage as Made In America Festival gets the axe
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - Rumors are flying that the Made In America music Festival was canceled due to Lizzo's current state of affairs.
Just when you thought Lizzo's plate was full, after an explosive lawsuit from former dancers alleging harassment and her subsequent denial, another bombshell has been dropped.
On Tuesday, the Made In America Festival took to social media to announce the event's cancellation. Lizzo was billed as its headliner, along with SZA.
The fest's statement read, "Due to severe circumstances outside of production control, the 2023 Made In America festival will no longer be taking place."
The company then began to state the "decision has been difficult and has not been made lightly."
Why was 2023 Made In America Festival cancelled?
"Made in America has a legacy of delivering exceptional experiences for music fans and concert goers, and it is our commitment to always deliver a top-tier festival experience," they continued.
The concert was scheduled to take place from September 2-3, less than a month away, with artists Ice Spice, Metro Boomin, Coi Leray, Latto, and Lil Yachty also lined up to perform.
"We look forward to returning to Benjamin Franklin Parkway and the great city of Philadelphia in 2024. All ticket holders will be refunded at original point of purchase."
Some fans think the axe could be due to production issues, while many others believe investors dropped out due to the issues surrounding Lizzo's drama and damaged public image.
One fan wrote on Twitter, "Lizzo got made in america cancelled so I think we can give her a pass on the rest of the stuff."
The festival did not give a reason for the sudden cancellation, as the mystery remains.
