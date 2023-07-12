Lizzo shares her hilarious coping method for missing her boo
Perth, Australia - Lizzo has been missing her boo, Myke Wright, as she tours the world, and the About Damn Time singer shared how she deals with the distance in a hysterical TikTok.
A few months ago, Lizzo made a "Public Service Announcement" about her love life.
As she informed fans, she's head over heels for comedian Myke Wright, not actor Chris Evans, as some believed based on her TikToks about the Marvel star.
Some supportive fans responded by showing up to her concert with two huge prints of the comedian's face.
Lizzo cheekily asked to keep one for "scientific purposes." Later, the artist shared a pic of her in the bath with the print-out Myke posted on the wall to social media.
That could have easily been the end of it but, as Lizzo's cute new TikTok from Wednesday shows, the artist loves a callback joke. She's still got her larger than life paper-Myke.
Lizzo's always got a version of her boo with her
As the hilarious TikTok posted on Wednesday shows, Lizzo has been missing her boo, and she's coping by carrying the oversized printout Myke around with her on tour.
The silly vid shows all the places the Grammy winner has put the huge poster of her boyfriend after her makeup artist throws it in her lap. She's put him on the wall over the bath, in her dressing room, and even in a flower patch. The clip ends adorably by showing Lizzo finally reuniting with her man.
The cute clip is raking in the likes, and TikTok is here for it. As one fan writes, "Love seeing you love and be loved."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/ Lizzo