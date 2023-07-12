Lizzo shares her hilarious coping method for missing her boo

Perth, Australia - Lizzo has been missing her boo, Myke Wright, as she tours the world, and the About Damn Time singer shared how she deals with the distance in a hysterical TikTok.

Lizzo misses her boo, Myke Wright and TikTok thinks her solution is super cute. She's carrying a huge picture of his face with her. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/ Lizzo

A few months ago, Lizzo made a "Public Service Announcement" about her love life.



As she informed fans, she's head over heels for comedian Myke Wright, not actor Chris Evans, as some believed based on her TikToks about the Marvel star.

Some supportive fans responded by showing up to her concert with two huge prints of the comedian's face.

Lizzo cheekily asked to keep one for "scientific purposes." Later, the artist shared a pic of her in the bath with the print-out Myke posted on the wall to social media.

That could have easily been the end of it but, as Lizzo's cute new TikTok from Wednesday shows, the artist loves a callback joke. She's still got her larger than life paper-Myke.