Lizzo sets the record straight on Chris Evans and her man's "hot a** face"
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania - Pop star Lizzo took to social media to share a concert story about her fans and her love life. And her latest reaction to the saga is priceless.
Lizzo's fans love their queen of positivity, and like the star herself, they listen to feedback.
In a recent post, Lizzo shared a story from her Special Tour, where her fans were seen bringing a "big a** cutout" of actor Chris Evan's face to one of her concerts.
The star has previously made many a joke about wanting to have the Captain America actor's babies.
The poster of Chris's face prompted the Truth Hurts artist to set the record straight about her love life.
"Public Service Announcement: Chris Evans is not my man. My man is Myke Micheal Iman Condi Wright and he's fine as hell," she explained in the clip.
The star continued, "I'm gonna need you to go to the same printer. Print my man's face and bring it to my show because I wanna see his hot a** face when I'm on stage."
The Juice singer's fans delivered, as they brought two larger-than-life pics of the comedian's face to a following show. Lizzo was thrilled, and showed her appreciation with a new TikTok.
Lizzo's reaction to the poster of her boo Myke Wright is priceless
Lizzo loved the gesture so much, she invited the fans behind the faces to take a selfie and asked to have one of the prints for "scientific purposes only."
The jokester then posted a sexy TikTok of herself in the bathtub, with the huge cutout of Myke hung on the wall across from her.
Commenters pointed out the Yitty CEO is seen submerged in the tub's water with clothes on – including socks on and all!
Regardless, it appears the bop artist is done with Chris Evans for good.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/lizzo