Lizzo sets the record straight on Chris Evans and her man's "hot a** face"

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania - Pop star Lizzo took to social media to share a concert story about her fans and her love life. And her latest reaction to the saga is priceless.

Lizzo has set the record straight: Chris Evans isn't her man, it's comedian Myke Wright. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/lizzo

Lizzo's fans love their queen of positivity, and like the star herself, they listen to feedback.

In a recent post, Lizzo shared a story from her Special Tour, where her fans were seen bringing a "big a** cutout" of actor Chris Evan's face to one of her concerts.

The star has previously made many a joke about wanting to have the Captain America actor's babies.

The poster of Chris's face prompted the Truth Hurts artist to set the record straight about her love life.

"Public Service Announcement: Chris Evans is not my man. My man is Myke Micheal Iman Condi Wright and he's fine as hell," she explained in the clip.

The star continued, "I'm gonna need you to go to the same printer. Print my man's face and bring it to my show because I wanna see his hot a** face when I'm on stage."

The Juice singer's fans delivered, as they brought two larger-than-life pics of the comedian's face to a following show. Lizzo was thrilled, and showed her appreciation with a new TikTok.