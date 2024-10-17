Lizzo shrugs off legal drama with strong message: "Only God can cancel me now"

Los Angeles, California - Bop star Lizzo made a bold statement about her controversial experience with cancel culture at Fortune's Most Powerful Women's Summit this week.

Lizzo declared "only God can cancel me" while speaking about cancel culture at Fortune's Most Powerful Women's Summit this week. © Collage: Presley Ann / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Monday, the Grammy-winning singer discussed her music career, the future of her popular shapewear brand, Yitty, and the reasons why she decided to take a gap year.

The 36-year-old artist declared, "I've been canceled for everything at this point. Only God can cancel me now," per E! News.

Last year, Lizzo faced a lawsuit from three of her former dancers, who accused her of creating a hostile working environment and weight-shaming them.

"I think that I talk about the things that are important to me, and I talk about the things that I can bring a difference to, and I think those are my boundaries now with the public," she explained.

While the Pink singer strongly denied the accusations, many fans turned on her, which led her to take a year off to focus on herself and work on restoring her mental health.