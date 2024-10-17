Lizzo shrugs off legal drama with strong message: "Only God can cancel me now"
Los Angeles, California - Bop star Lizzo made a bold statement about her controversial experience with cancel culture at Fortune's Most Powerful Women's Summit this week.
On Monday, the Grammy-winning singer discussed her music career, the future of her popular shapewear brand, Yitty, and the reasons why she decided to take a gap year.
The 36-year-old artist declared, "I've been canceled for everything at this point. Only God can cancel me now," per E! News.
Last year, Lizzo faced a lawsuit from three of her former dancers, who accused her of creating a hostile working environment and weight-shaming them.
"I think that I talk about the things that are important to me, and I talk about the things that I can bring a difference to, and I think those are my boundaries now with the public," she explained.
While the Pink singer strongly denied the accusations, many fans turned on her, which led her to take a year off to focus on herself and work on restoring her mental health.
Lizzo shuts down talk of bombshell lawsuit against her
During an interview at the event, Lizzo was asked how she felt when the news of the allegations came to light.
However, the 2 Be Loved artist wasn't having it.
In a viral clip, she immediately shut things down, saying, "You know, I don't wanna talk about things like that."
She emphasized that the event was a space for celebrating powerful women, not for dwelling on negativity.
Cover photo: Collage: Presley Ann / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP