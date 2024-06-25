Lizzo shows fans how to have a "Yitty summer" with ultimate girls trip packing advice

Los Angeles, California - Rapper Lizzo shared a new video on Instagram showing fans how to pack for the ultimate summer girls' trip!

The queen of packing advice has finally spoken out!

On Monday, the 36-year-old songstress shared an Instagram video on how to pack for a girls' trip.

"BITCH IM UNHINGED (u know u love it) DID SOMEBODY SAY GRRRLS TRIP?!" she captioned the reel.

Lizzo starts the clip by packing some of her Yitty brand items in her suitcase, including swimsuits, bodysuits, and a five-in-one dress she's currently obsessed with.

Fans couldn't help but notice the About Damn Time artist's glow, writing, "YOU LOOK SO GOOD MOMMAS" and "wish I was that sticker on your leg."

Another commented, "Put me in the suitcase too!!" Who wouldn't want to have a summer vacation with the bop star?

Recently, Lizzo has been spending time doing things that make her happy, including investing her time in Juneteenth activism, showing off her enthusiastic flute skills, and celebrating Pride Fest!

Ultimately, Lizzo states, "packing can be therapeutic," before viciously slamming her suitcase on the floor.