Lizzo shows off snatched figure in new Instagram video: "The booty is lifted"
Los Angeles, California - Bop star Lizzo took to Instagram to show off her fit figure and the latest lifting line from her shapewear brand.
Lifted and loving it!
The artist shared a clip on IG of her looking super fit in her new Yitty Ultralift Leggings & Bra set on Tuesday.
"New year, new me," Lizzo says in the clip. "You know how they say, 'Run don't walk?' Teleport, b***h."
As shown, Lizzo's new shapewear line now boasts an "ultra lift legging" and bra with a square neckline. She modeled three new sets from the collection in burgundy, black, and navy blue.
The Rumors artist needed help getting into the look but praised the gear: "This motherf***king technology that snatches and lifts."
Once comfortably tucked in, Lizzo declared, "The booty is lifted."
Lizzo is ready for 2024
The Truth Hurts artist continued to gush over the new Yitty gear in her Instagram clip.
"It looks like we went to the gym, but we didn't go to the gym."Lizzo continued. "Yes, that's right. We're putting ourselves first this year, you guys. You don't have to wait to feel like the best version of yourself. New year, new me in my YITTY."
After a rough 2023 full of shocking lawsuits, which are ongoing, Lizzo is ready for 2024, as her social media activity shows .On New Year's Eve, she posted gorgeous glamour shots in a bedazzled curve-hugging floor-length dress and baby blue fur with the caption, "Just hard launched 2024," in all caps.
In November, the star shared that she'd been focused on self-care and personal health and was working on her music.
Maybe Lizzo will drop more than lifting leggings in 2024.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/Lizzo