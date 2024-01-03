Lizzo shows off snatched figure in new Instagram video: "The booty is lifted"

Los Angeles, California - Bop star Lizzo took to Instagram to show off her fit figure and the latest lifting line from her shapewear brand.

Lizzo looked snatched in her new Instagram post and Yitty shapewear. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/Lizzo

Lifted and loving it!

The artist shared a clip on IG of her looking super fit in her new Yitty Ultralift Leggings & Bra set on Tuesday.

"New year, new me," Lizzo says in the clip. "You know how they say, 'Run don't walk?' Teleport, b***h."

As shown, Lizzo's new shapewear line now boasts an "ultra lift legging" and bra with a square neckline. She modeled three new sets from the collection in burgundy, black, and navy blue.

The Rumors artist needed help getting into the look but praised the gear: "This motherf***king technology that snatches and lifts."

Once comfortably tucked in, Lizzo declared, "The booty is lifted."