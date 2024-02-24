Lizzo thrills fans with ASMR videos – with new music on the horizon
Los Angeles, California - Lizzo has fans excited with her new TikTok posts, showcasing the About Damn Time artist back in the studio and leaning in to the ASMR trend.
Lizzo's legal drama is ongoing, but the Bop star is back on TikTok.
On Friday, she shared a barrage of new posts, including a clip of a staring contest with a dog.
Several of the posts have TikTokers intrigued, especially the ones showing Lizzo in the studio – with the possibility of new music on the horizon.
Two clips are like studio bloopers. In one, Lizzo croons, "Put this on everything/ everything I love," before exclaiming, "D*mn it already flopped."
Fans responded: "You could never flop! Go off!!!" and "we're waiting" in the comments.
In the subtitles, Lizzo asks, "Should I go live in the studio?"
Her second studio clip replays to a comment saying, "Yessss can't wait for new music." In it, Lizzo belts out, "I know that's right," with a singer's flare.
TikTok users are excited about Lizzo in the studio, but the clip with the most views is her super goofy ASMR TikTok.
Lizzo fans love her ASMR noises
Lizzo's fans' favorite recent TikTok shows her doing her makeup, with whispered sound effects for each application.
The Truth Hurts artist makes bob, swishing, and farting noises, and whispers commentary in this hysterical clip. In the caption, she asks, "Why are these so satisfying?"
TikTok users love Lizzo's "dramatic ASMR effects & facial expressions," with many dubbing them "awesome."
The clip boasts over 200,000 views and counting.
