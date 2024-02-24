Lizzo thrills fans with ASMR videos – with new music on the horizon

Los Angeles, California - Lizzo has fans excited with her new TikTok posts, showcasing the About Damn Time artist back in the studio and leaning in to the ASMR trend.

Lizzo is back in the studio and making hysterical TikToks. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/Lizzo

Lizzo's legal drama is ongoing, but the Bop star is back on TikTok.

On Friday, she shared a barrage of new posts, including a clip of a staring contest with a dog.

Several of the posts have TikTokers intrigued, especially the ones showing Lizzo in the studio – with the possibility of new music on the horizon.

Two clips are like studio bloopers. In one, Lizzo croons, "Put this on everything/ everything I love," before exclaiming, "D*mn it already flopped."

Fans responded: "You could never flop! Go off!!!" and "we're waiting" in the comments.

In the subtitles, Lizzo asks, "Should I go live in the studio?"

Her second studio clip replays to a comment saying, "Yessss can't wait for new music." In it, Lizzo belts out, "I know that's right," with a singer's flare.

TikTok users are excited about Lizzo in the studio, but the clip with the most views is her super goofy ASMR TikTok.