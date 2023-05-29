Lizzo wows Instagram with "rock era loading" look

Napa, California - Lizzo wowed at the BottleRock Napa Valley music festival over the weekend in a black and neon green bodysuit with fringe, and she shared her striking fashion look on Instagram to the delight of thousands.

Lizzo wows social media with her "rock era loading" look. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/Lizzo

Lizzo knows how to rock a crowd with her voice, words, and her fashion. The Truth Hurts artist took a break from her Special tour, showing up to show out as the first Black female headliner at BottleRock Napa Valley on Saturday.

Lizzo took time out of her set to host a "Bad B***h Meditation" exercise while also showing love and support for the LGBTQ+ community by donning a pride flag and declaring "Drag is not a crime," per the San Francisco Chronicle.

The festival, which is in its tenth year, also included performances by Wu-Tang Clan, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Lil Nas X.

The Queen of body positivity performed an hour-plus-long set on the Verizon stage while wearing a skin-tight black bodysuit with neon green details and bell-bottoms.

Lizzo's hard-hitting backup dancers, The Big Grrrls, rocked matching black vinyl outfits alongside the Good as Hell singer.

Luckily for those not in attendance, Lizzo shared footage from her performance on social media, while also showing off her fire outfit. She captioned the clip: "rock era loading."