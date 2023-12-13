Lizzo wows with dramatic holiday makeover: "The Grinch who slayed Christmas"
Los Angeles, California - Pop star Lizzo has shared some stunning pics from her Grinch-inspired Christmas photoshoot, and Instagram users can't stop gushing over her glamorous green costume!
Lizzo has taken holiday glam to a new cute and campy level with her costumed Christmas photoshoot.
The About Damn Time artist shared her latest glamour pics to Instagram late Tuesday with the caption: "BINCHMAS."
As the pics show, Lizzo has been transformed by stylists Reginald Reisman and Matthew Reisman and long-time makeup artist Alexx Mayo, into designer Hayden Williams's version of Dr. Seuss's famous green character: the Grinch.
Lizzo rocked a bright green wig, flawless lime green body paint, an adorable prosthetic nose, and a cute white dress with peppermint print and white fur fringe to complete the dramatic transformation.
Lizzo's Grinch-inspired holiday shoot has wowed Instagram users, with the post already boasting over 600,000 likes and counting.
As one Instagram user put it, Lizzo may be the "Prettiest Grinch that I ever did see."
Lizzo earns praise from fans for holiday look
"You definitely stole the day with this SLAY," one commenter wrote, playing off Dr. Seuss's famous book title How the Grinch Stole Christmas!
Another praised the artistry, saying, "What happened when creative minds and amazing artists create magic!! Simply stunning." One user dubbed Lizzo, "Christmas Queen," and others filled the comments with green heart emojis' and flames.
One commenter, however, summed up our thoughts after seeing Lizzo in a stunning Christmas costume, writing, "We need a Lizzo Christmas album!!!"
After all, the set of shots are sleek enough to be an album cover!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/reginaldreisman & IMAGO / Gonzales Photo