Lizzo wows with dramatic holiday makeover: "The Grinch who slayed Christmas"

Los Angeles, California - Pop star Lizzo has shared some stunning pics from her Grinch-inspired Christmas photoshoot, and Instagram users can't stop gushing over her glamorous green costume!

Lizzo stunned fans with her dramatic makeover inspired by the Grinch. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/reginaldreisman & IMAGO / Gonzales Photo

Lizzo has taken holiday glam to a new cute and campy level with her costumed Christmas photoshoot.

The About Damn Time artist shared her latest glamour pics to Instagram late Tuesday with the caption: "BINCHMAS."

As the pics show, Lizzo has been transformed by stylists Reginald Reisman and Matthew Reisman and long-time makeup artist Alexx Mayo, into designer Hayden Williams's version of Dr. Seuss's famous green character: the Grinch.

Lizzo rocked a bright green wig, flawless lime green body paint, an adorable prosthetic nose, and a cute white dress with peppermint print and white fur fringe to complete the dramatic transformation.

Lizzo's Grinch-inspired holiday shoot has wowed Instagram users, with the post already boasting over 600,000 likes and counting.

As one Instagram user put it, Lizzo may be the "Prettiest Grinch that I ever did see."