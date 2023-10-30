Lizzo celebrates Halloween in epic fashion as her legal battle heats up

Los Angeles, California - Popstar Lizzo celebrated Halloween in memorable style as her defense turns up the heat in her ongoing legal battle with three former Big Grrrl dancers.

Lizzo channeled her inner Mistress of the Dark, while her touring company filed a motion asking that her dancers' lawsuit against her be dismissed. © Collage: Oli SCARFF / AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/Lizzo

Despite her ongoing legal drama, Lizzo isn't about to let her favorite holiday pass her by.

The About Damn Time artist posted her first Halloween 2023 costume to Instagram on Saturday. She honored the world-class musician Tina Turner, who passed away earlier this year, with her first look.

The next day, Lizzo shared her second Halloween get-up. "Honoring @therealelvira," she wrote in the Insta caption.

The look features Lizzo's take on the classic 80's character Elvira Mistress of the Dark, with big gothy hair and a sexy black dress.

While Lizzo was getting her Halloween looks together, her legal team was hard at work. They filed another motion on Friday with Lizzo's touring company to dismiss the explosive lawsuit filed by three of her former Big Grrrl dancers.