Lizzo celebrates Halloween in epic fashion as her legal battle heats up
Los Angeles, California - Popstar Lizzo celebrated Halloween in memorable style as her defense turns up the heat in her ongoing legal battle with three former Big Grrrl dancers.
Despite her ongoing legal drama, Lizzo isn't about to let her favorite holiday pass her by.
The About Damn Time artist posted her first Halloween 2023 costume to Instagram on Saturday. She honored the world-class musician Tina Turner, who passed away earlier this year, with her first look.
The next day, Lizzo shared her second Halloween get-up. "Honoring @therealelvira," she wrote in the Insta caption.
The look features Lizzo's take on the classic 80's character Elvira Mistress of the Dark, with big gothy hair and a sexy black dress.
While Lizzo was getting her Halloween looks together, her legal team was hard at work. They filed another motion on Friday with Lizzo's touring company to dismiss the explosive lawsuit filed by three of her former Big Grrrl dancers.
Lizzo's attorneys dub the dancers' lawsuit "a fabricated sob story"
In August, three of Lizzo's former dancers accused Lizzo and her touring company of creating a hostile work environment, sexual harassment, discrimination, and fat-shaming, among other charges.
As multiple media outlets reported, Lizzo's attorneys are calling the dancer's lawsuit a "fabricated sob story." They claim that plaintiffs, Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez, "filed this lawsuit against defendants out of spite and in pursuit of media attention, public sympathy and a quick payday with minimal effort."
"Plaintiffs missed flights, arrived late and hungover to rehearsals and drunk to performances, entered into consensual sexual relationships with male crew members on tour, exhibited a rapid decline in the quality of their dancing and professionalism, and ultimately conspired to make and disseminate an unauthorized recording of a creative meeting with Lizzo and the dance cast," the filing reads, per Variety.
In the motion filed Friday, Lizzo's lawyers argue that the case should be dismissed on anti-SLAPP, or Strategic Lawsuit Against Public Participation, grounds. This is a designation for meritless suits filed to stifle free speech.
Lizzo's staffers defend her with sworn statements
The motion filed Friday also includes sworn statements from 18 current members of Lizzo's touring staff, who say the accusations are unfounded and testify to Lizzo's nature as a boss.
One statement is from dancer Melissa Locke, who says she talked to Arianna Davis and Noelle Rodriguez after they attended the nude Bananenbar in Amsterdam's red-light district.
Melissa writes, "They never said they felt uncomfortable or pressured. They were very enthusiastic about what a great night out they had."
Per the original lawsuit, the Bananenbar experience was very uncomfortable for Davis. She says she felt forced to touch one of the performers, despite expressing her discomfort.
Lizzo previously asked the court to dismiss the sexual harassment lawsuit in September. Should the case not be dismissed, Lizzo is seeking a trial by jury.
Cover photo: Collage: Oli SCARFF / AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/Lizzo