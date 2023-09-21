Lizzo in hot water again with new lawsuit by another former employee

Los Angeles, California - Lizzo is once again in legal trouble as another former tour employee, Asha Daniels, has sued the artist for racist and sexual harassment.

Asha Daniels (l.), Lizzo's former tour employee, has filed a lawsuit against the singer claiming racist and sexual harassment. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA WIRE / Everett Collection

Daniels was hired to work in wardrobe for Lizzo's 2023 tour and has claimed she endured grueling hours, sometimes working from 6 AM to 2 AM with no breaks.

This comes shortly after Lizzo announced plans to countersue some of her dancers, who accused her of sexual harassment, body-shaming, and creating a toxic workplace in a bombshell lawsuit filed in August.

According to the new legal docs obtained by TMZ, Daniels also alleged that Amanda Nomura, a member of Lizzo's team, subjected her to racist and fatphobic comments. Some of the comments allegedly included calling Black women on the tour "dumb," "useless," and "fat."

Additionally, the fashion designer claimed Nomura instructed her not to dress attractively around the 35-year-old artist, just in case Lizzo felt like her boyfriend might get jealous being around other "beautiful women."



But one instance in particilar sent Daniels over the edge, leading her to promptly alert Lizzo's management to the behavior.