Lizzo's transformative green glamour look delights social media users!
Netherlands - Ever the performer, Lizzo delighted fans and followers with a bright green glow-in-the-dark wig and hysterical TikTok and Instagram posts.
Big, bold looks are the About Damn Time artist's bread and butter. Lately, she's been going hard with wild wigs.
A few weeks ago, Lizzo and her whole team, including the Big Girl dancers, wowed in bright pink 'dos.
On Monday, the musician took to social media to share her "Green Glammour" look, as she called it on Insta, with both style and humor. On Instagram and Twitter, Lizzo posted a slew of glam shots and a vid that showing a wayward green strand stuck under her nose.
The Grammy winner also posted a super silly video clip to TikTok and Instagram. In it, she looks into the camera and pretends to scream and stutter, "You're the ... the ... the," before turning off the light and grinning while mouthing, "The Grinch."
Her green tresses glow a creepy green in the dark, and the internet loves it.
The internet loves Lizzo's green hair
Since Lizzo's silly clip captioned, "Glow in the dark hair for Netherlands," went live, the clicks and compliments have been pouring in.
Social media users agree that Lizzo "slays" with this look. More than a few users gushed things like "AHHH THATS SUCH A GOOD COLOR ON U."
Another TikToker commented: "There is nothing this woman could ever do that doesn’t look iconic and amazing 🥰 even blue she’s stunnnning."
It's safe to say that Lizzo's green hair is delightful, and fans here for it.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/ Lizzo