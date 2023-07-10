Lizzo's transformative green glamour look delights social media users!

Netherlands - Ever the performer, Lizzo delighted fans and followers with a bright green glow-in-the-dark wig and hysterical TikTok and Instagram posts.

Lizzo's green glam look features a glow-in-the-dark wig, and the internet is here for it. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/ Lizzo

Big, bold looks are the About Damn Time artist's bread and butter. Lately, she's been going hard with wild wigs.

A few weeks ago, Lizzo and her whole team, including the Big Girl dancers, wowed in bright pink 'dos.

On Monday, the musician took to social media to share her "Green Glammour" look, as she called it on Insta, with both style and humor. On Instagram and Twitter, Lizzo posted a slew of glam shots and a vid that showing a wayward green strand stuck under her nose.

The Grammy winner also posted a super silly video clip to TikTok and Instagram. In it, she looks into the camera and pretends to scream and stutter, "You're the ... the ... the," before turning off the light and grinning while mouthing, "The Grinch."

Her green tresses glow a creepy green in the dark, and the internet loves it.