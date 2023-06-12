Lizzo shows off her hot pink hair, and fans can't get enough!

New York, New York - Lizzo has been posting pics of her hot pink wig from Day 1 of the Governors Ball , and social media users can't get enough!

Lizzo has given fans a closer look at her pink hair from Governors Ball 2023 on Instagram. © Collage: TAG24/Taylor Kamnetz

The Grammy-winning artist loves posting her glamour shots to Instagram, but the body-positive fashion queen doesn't often post the same outfit twice.

But Sunday, she broke tradition with three posts highlighting her new hair color. The About Damn Time artist is really into this pink hair, and so are we!

Lizzo shared a set of glam shots in her first post that also featured some striking black-winged eyeliner. In the caption, she referenced the movie Mean Girls by writing, "On Wednesdays we wear pink."

Though not every Instagram user may have gotten the reference, many were still impressed by the look and even dubbed it "fire."