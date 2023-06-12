Lizzo shows off her hot pink hair, and fans can't get enough!
New York, New York - Lizzo has been posting pics of her hot pink wig from Day 1 of the Governors Ball, and social media users can't get enough!
The Grammy-winning artist loves posting her glamour shots to Instagram, but the body-positive fashion queen doesn't often post the same outfit twice.
But Sunday, she broke tradition with three posts highlighting her new hair color. The About Damn Time artist is really into this pink hair, and so are we!
Lizzo shared a set of glam shots in her first post that also featured some striking black-winged eyeliner. In the caption, she referenced the movie Mean Girls by writing, "On Wednesdays we wear pink."
Though not every Instagram user may have gotten the reference, many were still impressed by the look and even dubbed it "fire."
Is Lizzo entering a new music era with her new look?
Not only did Lizzo wear a pink wig during her Friday performance, but so did her whole crew. Her second pink hair post is of herself, her Big Grrrl backup dancers, Big Boyyys, and Sashays, all of which are rocking hot pink wigs of various styles.
Lizzo's third post shows her in a tousled pink wig and white-rimmed sunglasses. Together, the Instagram posts boast over 500,000 likes, and the comments are full of love for the Juice artist and her new hair.
Many users celebrated the pink wig in the comments and said they were "obsessed." Others declared that with this look, Lizzo had kicked off a new era, which some are calling "pink season."
Lizzo's pink hair is so good that it's got us wondering if this is the hair color of the summer!
