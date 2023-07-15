Logan Paul responds to Prime controversy as FDA steps in

Washington DC - Logan Paul 's wildly popular Prime beverage has taken the whole world by storm – but a new caffeinated version is raising questions that are now getting congressional and possibly regulatory attention.

Last week, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer last announced he had written to the head of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to demand an investigation into the levels of caffeine the drink contains, as well as its marketing strategy, which is youth-focused.

"This product has one true target market: children under the age of 18, and that is why I am sounding the alarm," Schumer said, adding that the drink contains "eye-popping levels of caffeine for a child’s body."

Medical experts warn about the risks of younger children consuming caffeine.

Children under the age of twelve should not consume the chemical at all, according to the American Academy for Child and Adolescent Psychiatry (AACAP).

And between the ages of 12 and 18, a limit of 100 milligrams per day is recommended – or half a can of Prime Energy.

In addition to restlessness, anxiety, and headaches, too much caffeine can cause a child to vomit or to suffer from high blood pressure or heart rhythm problems, according to the AACAP. Some children may be more sensitive than others.