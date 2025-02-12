Macklemore releases new protest track denouncing Trump's Gaza ethnic cleansing scheme

Seattle, Washington - Rapper Macklemore released his latest protest anthem taking on the Trump administration's Gaza ethnic cleansing schemes, mass deportations, and more.

Macklemore has released a new protest track denouncing the Trump administration's policies toward Palestine, immigrant communities, and more. © IMAGO / Future Image

The music video for the new song, F***ed Up, opens with a quote from the late American socialist Eugene V. Debs reading, "The most heroic word in all languages is 'Revolution.'"

"New era ushered, but white supremacy is still in charge. Talkin' colonizing Gaza from the White House lawn," Macklemore rhymes in reference to Donald Trump's plan to forcibly remove Palestinians from Gaza and bar their return to their homeland.

"But the people mobbin', and we ain't backin' off. Finally see the oligarchy and men that control us all," he continues as images of Trump, Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, and Jeff Bezos flash across the screen.

Macklemore goes on to draw connections between the rising economic inequality in America and the exploitation of people around the world suffering the brunt of US imperialism.

He raps, "Tax breaks for the elite, and then they taxin' y'all. Killin' Palestinian kids and we gettin' hit with the cost. Why the f*** you think you can't afford the rent in your building? And you can't afford groceries? In debt, in your feelings."

The song ends with a poignant question calling listeners to action:

"The next four years, it's time to ride! F*** ICE, free Congo, Sudan, and Palestine! If you still haven't said s*** about the genocide, know your grandkids one day are gonna ask you, 'Why?'"