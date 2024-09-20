Macklemore drops Hind's Hall 2 and sends an urgent message to Kamala Harris

Seattle, Washington - Rapper Macklemore has released his latest protest track in solidarity with the Palestinian people under US-backed Israeli occupation and siege.

Macklemore has released Hind's Hall 2 in his latest musical tribute to the Palestinian liberation movement. © Anna KURTH / AFP

Macklemore dropped Hind's Hall 2, featuring Anees, MC Abdul, and Amer Zahr, as Israel's genocide in Gaza approaches the one-year mark.

"In our lifetime we will be free / One day when the light shines we will be free / In our lifetime we will be free / And they can bury us / But they will find out we are seeds," the anthem goes.

Macklemore in May released Hind's Hall, the first edition, to widespread acclaim. The song took its name from a building at Columbia University that students had occupied and renamed after Hind Rajab, a 6-year-old Palestinian girl killed in Gaza.

In his second release, the Grammy Award-winning artist sends a special message to Vice President Kamala Harris: "Hey Kamala, I don’t know if you listening / But stop sending money and weapons you ain't winning Michigan / We are uncommitted, and hell no we ain't switching positions."

The lyrics reflect many American voters' growing outrage over the Biden-Harris administration's continued supply of weapons to the Israeli regime – weapons which are being used to slaughter Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank. Since accepting the 2024 Democratic presidential nomination, Harris has said she does not support an arms embargo on Israel.

Recent polling data released by the Council on American-Islamic Relations suggest that Harris' obstinance may have consequences at the ballot box come November. The analysis pits Green Party nominee Dr. Jill Stein ahead of Harris among Muslim voters in several key swing states – including Michigan, where 40% of surveyed voters said they would cast ballots for Stein as compared to just 12% for the Democratic VP.