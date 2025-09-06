Matthew McConaughey unveils "urgent" California fire film The Lost Bus

Toronto, Canada - For Hollywood stars Matthew McConaughey and Jamie Lee Curtis, making an action film about the deadliest wildfire in California history hits close to home.

Matthew McConaughey arrives on the red carpet for the special presentation of The Lost Bus at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 5, 2025. © Cole BURSTON / AFP

The Lost Bus tells the harrowing true story of a school bus driver who risked his life to save 22 children from the inferno that destroyed the town of Paradise in 2018.

The movie's world premiere Friday at the Toronto International Film Festival comes as Los Angeles rebuilds from yet more deadly blazes in the fire-wracked state, images of which shocked the world again in January.

McConaughey, who resided for years in repeatedly fire-hit Malibu, said depicting such topical and real events is an extra "responsibility and honor."

"This is going to be a huge-action, urgent, epic-scope, fire-is-a-predator film, like it hasn't been seen on film before. And it's going to be a deeply personal story."

Curtis – who helped shepherd the film to the big screen and is a producer – lives in the neighborhood of Pacific Palisades, which was obliterated by this year's fire.

Though her house survived, it was severely damaged, and she has only just been able to move back home.

"A week ago, we moved in, before I came here," she told AFP ahead of the premiere. "It's a difficult film for people to watch if they've lived or live with the threat of fire."