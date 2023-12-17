Matthew Perry was reportedly "angry and mean" before tragic passing
Los Angeles, California - More information on Friends star Matthew Perry's final days have been revealed.
Following the medical examiner's report confirming that the 54-year-old actor passed away in October from "acute effects of ketamine," more insight has been given on Perry's final moments.
According to The New York Post, the 17 Again actor was taking regular injections of testosterone in the weeks leading up to his tragic death, which a female friend said left him "angry and mean."
Perry's unnamed associate claimed in the 29-page autopsy report that Perry had been generally happy, despite irritability brought on by the testosterone treatments.
"She last spoke to Perry a few days ago, and he seemed fine and was in 'good spirits,'" the report further revealed.
Matthew Perry was "hopeful" for his future before unexpected passing
The star's friend also shared that Perry would "never kill himself" and appeared "hopeful" for his future.
Perry reportedly had recently asked his doctors to wean him off Ketamine and Buprenorphine.
The medical examiner's findings also disclosed that Perry, who unexpectedly died on October 28, relied heavily on prescribed and over-the-counter medications.
"In the assistant's bedroom, there were multiple open, empty, half-filled medication bottles prescribed to the decedent, as well as over-the-counter medications, vitamins, digestive aids and dishes filled with multiple various loose pills, tablets, caplets, candy and breath mints," the report read.
Perry's costar Jennifer Aniston also recently dished on Perry's final moments, revealing that she texted her late friend the day he passed and that he was "happy" and "getting in shape."
Cover photo: ANGELA WEISS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP