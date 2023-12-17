Matthew Perry was reportedly "angry and mean" before tragic passing

Los Angeles, California - More information on Friends star Matthew Perry's final days have been revealed.

More details from Matthew Perry's autopsy report has been revealed. © ANGELA WEISS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Following the medical examiner's report confirming that the 54-year-old actor passed away in October from "acute effects of ketamine," more insight has been given on Perry's final moments.

According to The New York Post, the 17 Again actor was taking regular injections of testosterone in the weeks leading up to his tragic death, which a female friend said left him "angry and mean."

Perry's unnamed associate claimed in the 29-page autopsy report that Perry had been generally happy, despite irritability brought on by the testosterone treatments.

"She last spoke to Perry a few days ago, and he seemed fine and was in 'good spirits,'" the report further revealed.