Did Megan Fox's bombshell interview have Machine Gun Kelly's support?
Los Angeles, California - Machine Gun Kelly has reportedly shared his thoughts on Megan Fox's revealing Call Her Daddy interview.
On Wednesday, Entertainment Tonight dished that the 33-year-old Emo Girl artist allegedly supports the 37-year-old Transformers star's decision to "tell her own story" regarding the end of their engagement.
An inside source explained that MGK wanted Megan to be able to "speak her own truth without her words being twisted, misrepresented, or misconstrued."
"MGK is supportive and respects Megan's openness," the informant continued.
"He would never want to silence her in any capacity and admires her strength and desire to be honest, even if her narrative involves him and their relationship at points."
Will Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly reunite?
The tipster didn't divulge if MGK and Megan are living apart, but they did add that the Jennifer's Body actor is "independent" and sometimes "needs to do her own thing."
"They are forever connected and have the intention and desire to continue to move forward with their relationship and their commitment to each other. They are continuing to work on things without putting any pressure on themselves."
Megan, who sparked split rumors from MGK last February, told host Alex Cooper that she and the Bloody Valentine artist did end their engagement but didn't clarify if they're still together.
Cover photo: Collage: ROBYN BECK / AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/meganfox