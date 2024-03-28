Did Megan Fox's bombshell interview have Machine Gun Kelly's support?

Los Angeles, California - Machine Gun Kelly has reportedly shared his thoughts on Megan Fox 's revealing Call Her Daddy interview.

Machine Gun Kelly (l.) is said to be standing by Megan Fox's decision to speak her truth after revealing the pair are no longer engaged. © Collage: ROBYN BECK / AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/meganfox

On Wednesday, Entertainment Tonight dished that the 33-year-old Emo Girl artist allegedly supports the 37-year-old Transformers star's decision to "tell her own story" regarding the end of their engagement.

An inside source explained that MGK wanted Megan to be able to "speak her own truth without her words being twisted, misrepresented, or misconstrued."

"MGK is supportive and respects Megan's openness," the informant continued.

"He would never want to silence her in any capacity and admires her strength and desire to be honest, even if her narrative involves him and their relationship at points."