Megan Fox stays mysterious in update on relationship with Machine Gun Kelly
Los Angeles, California - There's been plenty of speculation lately about where Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly stand – and the latest comments by the Transformers star will do anything but stop it!
On Wednesday, the 37-year-old hopped on the podcast Call Her Daddy and turned to an iffy subject: whether she's still engaged to MGK.
After host Alex Cooper asked Megan where she and Bloody Valentine artist stand, Megan confirmed that she and MGK did, in fact, call off their engagement at one point.
As far as more details go, however, she was far more circumspect.
"I think that what I've learned from being in this relationship is that it's not for public consumption," Megan reflected.
"So I think as of now, I don't have a comment on like the status of the relationship."
Are Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly still together?
The New Girl star got even more cryptic on if she and the rocker are still in a relationship by saying: "What I can say is, that is what I refer to as being my 'twin soul', and there will always be a tether to him no matter what."
She added, "I can't say for sure what the capacity will be, but I will always be connected to him somehow. Beyond that, I'm not willing to explain."
Megan and MGK, born Colson Baker, announced their engagement in January 2022 but the pair started sparking split rumors in February 2023.
Despite not giving more tea on the two's relationship status, the Pretty Boys Are Poisonous author did previously deny any cheating allegations in a since-deleted Instagram post.
Cover photo: Collage: JEROD HARRIS &JAMIE MCCARTHY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP