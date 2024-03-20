Megan Fox stays mysterious in update on relationship with Machine Gun Kelly

Los Angeles, California - There's been plenty of speculation lately about where Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly stand – and the latest comments by the Transformers star will do anything but stop it!

On Wednesday, the 37-year-old hopped on the podcast Call Her Daddy and turned to an iffy subject: whether she's still engaged to MGK.

After host Alex Cooper asked Megan where she and Bloody Valentine artist stand, Megan confirmed that she and MGK did, in fact, call off their engagement at one point.

As far as more details go, however, she was far more circumspect.

"I think that what I've learned from being in this relationship is that it's not for public consumption," Megan reflected.

"So I think as of now, I don't have a comment on like the status of the relationship."