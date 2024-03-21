Have Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly stopped living together?

Los Angeles, California - After Megan Fox revealed that she and Machine Gun Kelly had ended their engagement , it's been reported that the two aren't living together anymore!

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly (l.) are said to be living separately after it was confirmed that they are no longer engaged. © Collage: ROMAIN MAURICE &ARAYA DOHENY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

More tea is being spilled over where the 37-year-old Transformers star and the 32-year-old Bloody Valentine artist stand.

Per Us Weekly, Megan and MGK are reportedly living apart, with the Jennifer's Body actor residing in Malibu while the rocker-rapper remains in their Encino mansion.

An insider dished, "They did this arrangement to give each other some space while still being together," noting that Megan and MGK "are at a low moment right now. It changes every day."



The source further claimed that the New Girl star is asking her friends to "set her up" and that she still has "a hard time trusting" MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker.

Meanwhile, a second tipster shared that the former fiancés "can't stop fighting with each other" and have "a very toxic relationship."