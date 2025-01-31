Megan Fox reportedly "done" with Machine Gun Kelly: "It was exhausting"

Los Angeles, California - Megan Fox is reportedly keeping her distance from ex Machine Gun Kelly as the pair await the birth of their first baby together.

Megan Fox (l.) is reportedly keeping her distance from ex Machine Gun Kelly as the pair await the birth of their first baby together. © Collage: IMAGO / Depositphotos & ZUMA Press Wire

The status of the stars' relationship has been called into question as of late, as reports had initially claimed that the 38-year-old actor was not on speaking terms with MGK.

Now, a source has told People that Megan indeed "doesn't have much contact with" the 34-year-old musician after their last split in December.

"She's done with him now. She just wants to focus on the baby and her boys now," the source added, referring to Megan's three older sons from her past marriage to Brian Austin Green.

Despite the heartbreak, the Jennifer's Body star is "doing okay" and remains "very excited about the baby."

This will be the first child for Megan and MGK together, though the Emo Girl artist also has an older daughter from a prior relationship.

MGK notably appeared to fire back at the reports that he and Megan weren't speaking in a recent Instagram post.

"how can 'sources say' when the sources haven't said anything," he wrote in a caption.