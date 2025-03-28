Have Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly rekindled their romance after baby's birth?

Los Angeles, California - Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are now the proud parents of a baby girl, but have the former flames rekindled their romance after their daughter's birth?

A source dished to People on Friday that the stars are ready to co-parent together, despite their messy split in November.

"Whatever issues they have, Megan and MGK both are on the same page when it comes to co-parenting," the insider said.

"Right now they're amicable."

The 34-year-old musician revealed on Thursday that Megan had given birth to a healthy baby girl, writing via Instagram, "She's finally here!! our little celestial seed."

The little one is MGK's first baby with the 38-year-old actor, but both have children from previous relationships.

The exes have been known for rather cyclically breaking up and getting back together, and that seems to still be the case after becoming parents together.

"No one would be surprised if they gave their relationship another try down the line," the insider said. "But right now they're focused on what's best for their daughter."

Prior to the baby's birth, Megan and MGK were reportedly not speaking, with the Jennifer's Body star said to be "done" with her former fiancé after their last split.