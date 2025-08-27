Did Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's daughter bring them back together?

Los Angeles, California - Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are reportedly in a "good place" thanks to their daughter, Saga Blade Fox-Barker – have they officially reconciled?

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly (r.) are apparently in a label-free relationship following the birth of their daughter. © IMAGO / Depositphotos

Per Us Weekly, the exes are "on the path to getting back together" as their baby girl has "brought them closer."

"Things are going really well, and they have reconnected in a meaningful way," a tipster said, adding that Megan and MGK are "basically back together, as they have been spending every night together with the baby."

But, the source noted that the Transformers star and the rapper-rocker "aren't putting a label on their relationship" because it would add "extra stress."

Megan, who welcomed their daughter in March, was against a reconciliation – yet now, the insider says that she "likes things to be fluid with them so it allows her freedom in case MGK does something she doesn't approve of."