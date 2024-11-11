Megan Fox breaks baby bombshell after tragic miscarriage

Los Angeles, California - Megan Fox announced that she is pregnant again with her fourth child after a tragic miscarriage referenced in her poetry book last year.

The 38-year-old announced her new baby joy on Instagram Monday with a mysterious picture of her nude body drenched in black paint.

With a slight bulge in her belly clearly visible, the next picture in the photoset shows a positive pregnancy test.

"nothing is ever really lost. welcome back," wrote the Transformers actor, adding a baby angel emoji to her post.

The black-haired beauty already has three sons from her previous marriage to actor Brian Austin Green.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly recently made headlines with a broken engagement and then celebrated somewhat of a relationship comeback.

The fact that Megan Fox tagged MGK in the Instagram post showed that the artist is also likely to be the father of the child, although the offbeat couple's undefined relationship – they have frequently called one another "twin flames" – has been the subject of much public speculation.