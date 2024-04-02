Megan Fox ditches pink hair for mystery look

Los Angeles, California - Megan Fox has been rocking Barbiecore pastel pink hair for a hot minute, but now the star has announced she's finally retiring the color! But what's the new look?

Hair today, gone tomorrow!

In an Insta post on Monday, the Transformers actor wrote, "in memoriam of my pink hair era february 2024-april 2024."

The Instagram image carousel featured some of the most gorgeous snaps from Megan's iconic pink hair era. RIP!

Now, the star is no stranger to shaking things up in the hair color department, but it seems she's been sporting the pink since February 4.

Could the hair change herald a certain potential Machine Gun Kelly breakup that's been the buzz lately, thanks to Meg's recent viral Call Her Daddy interview?

No one can say for sure, but her pink hair was very MGK-coded.

Regardless, the Jennifer's Body star's comments section was bursting with supportive fans hyping up the pink, and then wondering what new hair look Megan will choose next.

While we haven't gotten confirmation as to the new color and/or style, the brand-new hair reveal should be coming any minute now.