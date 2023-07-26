Megan Fox tells haters to "calm down" while flaunting figure in sheer dress

Los Angeles, California - Megan Fox isn't here for her critics' body-shaming quips as she modeled a sexy new dress on Instagram.

Megan Fox continues her return to social media with another head-turning look. © Collage: Screenshot/instagram/meganfox

On Tuesday, the 37-year-old mom of three let her haters have it in a new Instagram post where she modeled a head-turning Jean Paul Gaultier dress.

The cream-and-orange striped mesh maxi dress was see-through and hugged Megan's curvy frame.

She paired the sizzling look with a chic top-knot hairstyle and silver statement necklaces by Dylan Lex.

The carousel of snaps was too hot to handle, which is why the Transformers star's aptly issued a warning to anyone looking to drag her stunning fit.

"Before you start angrily typing- those are not my nipples, calm down," she began in the caption.

"They are safely and completely hidden under nipple covers so no worries, we will all live another day without a rip in the space-time continuum."

In short, it's Megan body and she's going to do whatever she wants with it!