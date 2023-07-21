Megan Fox slammed into barricade as man attacks Machine Gun Kelly

Orange County, California - Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's date night got violently chaotic when a fan tried to attack the rapper!

Megan Fox (r.) and Machine Gun Kelly were seen attending the Ocean County Fair, where a man tried to attack the rapper. © Collage: VIVIEN KILLILEA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & IMAGO / Cover-Images

On Thursday, the lovebirds got caught up in a violent encounter with an unknown man who allegedly tried to punch MGK at the OC County Fair.



According to TMZ, Megan and her fiancé were seen getting off a ride when witnesses claim someone threw a punch at the Bird Box actor.

In a video shared by a fan on TikTok, their bodyguard quickly slammed the guy into a barricade, but Megan got caught in the crossfire and was shoved into the fence.

Of course, MGK quickly pulled his girl out of the incident as the security guard continued to deal with the assailant.

Well, this certainly will be a night to remember for the couple!