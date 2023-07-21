Megan Fox slammed into barricade as man attacks Machine Gun Kelly
Orange County, California - Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's date night got violently chaotic when a fan tried to attack the rapper!
On Thursday, the lovebirds got caught up in a violent encounter with an unknown man who allegedly tried to punch MGK at the OC County Fair.
According to TMZ, Megan and her fiancé were seen getting off a ride when witnesses claim someone threw a punch at the Bird Box actor.
In a video shared by a fan on TikTok, their bodyguard quickly slammed the guy into a barricade, but Megan got caught in the crossfire and was shoved into the fence.
Of course, MGK quickly pulled his girl out of the incident as the security guard continued to deal with the assailant.
Well, this certainly will be a night to remember for the couple!
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly seem to be back on
At least the scary outing has clarified that the Transformers star and the Bloody Valentine singer are still together.
After talk that the two had reportedly halted their wedding plans, Megan and MGK's relationship seemed up in the air as breakup chatter continued.
According to a new report from Us Weekly, the pair has reportedly begun talking about wedding plans once again after successfully improving their relationship in therapy.
