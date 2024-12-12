Did Megan Fox feel "unsafe" living with Machine Gun Kelly?

Megan Fox (l.) apparently made real estate moves way before her split from Machine Gun Kelly. © IMAGO / MediaPunch

Per TMZ, the Transformers star, who is currently expecting a baby with MGK, bought an $8 million house in a popular celebrity neighborhood in Los Angeles.

Insiders spilled that the exes haven't been living together for the past year and though the rapper-rocker has his own place, Megan decided to look for her own home amid concerns about her safety, as MGK often had people over.

They noted that there was never a plan for the Bird Box star to move in, and the new pad was always just for her.

Meanwhile, additional sources shared that Megan's inner circle has strongly advised her to "move on once and for all," especially since her "continuous cycle of breaking up and reconciling with him is only deepening her distress."