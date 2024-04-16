Megan Fox's ex-fiancé Machine Gun Kelly responds to controversial dating advice

Los Angeles, California - Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly may have called off their engagement, but that doesn't mean there's bad blood between the two.

Megan Fox (r.) got support from her ex-fiancé Machine Gun Kelly on her latest Instagram post. © Collage: IMAGO / Agencia EFE & Screenshot/Instagram/@meganfox

During weekend 1 of Coachella, the blue-haired star shared her thoughts on relationships ahead of the summer season.

The 37-year-old actor took to Instagram to share a clip from her interview on The Rundown, where she dished out advice on navigating relationships.

She captioned the post, "Life advice from a relationship expert," which had fans, and surprisingly Machine Gun Kelly himself, rushing to the comments to share their support.

"PREACH," MGK, born Colson Baker, wrote under the clip.

This supportive message from the rapper comes despite their recent split.

Megan's close friend Kim Kardashian also commented on the video, simply writing, "Not No."

When asked about her ideal Coachella headliners, Megan included MGK on the list alongside Guns N' Roses and Weezer.

Further fueling the speculatory fire, the Transformers star posted a mirror selfie with the caption "twin flames," a term she often used to describe her connection with the Bloody Valentine artist.