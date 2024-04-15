Megan Fox gives scathing love advice after calling off engagement

Megan Fox gave single women some telling advice while enjoying Coachella weekend 1. © screenshot/instagram/meganfox

The now-blue-haired vixen dished on what exactly single women should be doing now that summer is approaching.

While chatting with The Rundown host Erin Lim, Megan said that women shouldn't "waste their energy" on men.

"Just learn a skill or develop a hobby, and do not waste your energy on boys," the 37-year-old Jennifer's Body star told the host.

She further explained, "All they're going to do is drain you. Just move on. Invest in yourself."

Color us surprised!

Megan's comments shocked many of her Instagram followers, who sounded off on her remarks under the clip she shared on her account.

The confusion follows the Pretty Boys are Poisonous author confirming that she and Machine Gun Kelly ended their engagement - but didn't clarify if the two are still together.

Recently, insiders dished that the pair are "working" on their relationship but are reportedly living separately.