Megan Thee Stallion makes social media comeback with bold Oscars look!
Los Angeles, California - Megan Thee Stallion returned to social media for the first time since the Tory Lanez Trial, as the star showcased her bold look from the Vanity Fair’s Oscars after-party!
Megan Thee Stallion walked the blue carpet at Vanity Fair’s Oscar Party Saturday night in a very glam shiny black strapless Bach Mai dress.
The rapper's outfit boasted a racy lace bustier inset and full hem that played off the volume of her natural hair.
Megan posted a whole slew of pics to Instagram Monday night, and thus ended her over fifteen-week social media silence.
Millions of Instagram users were delighted to see the musician back in the spotlight. The celeb's first post in months already has more than 2 million likes!
Megan Thee Stallion is back!
This was Megan's first public appearance since the Tory Lanez Trial in December, during which the Sweetest Pie rapper testified about being shot.
At the after-party Saturday night, Megan told Entertainment Tonight, "It's my first night out and I'm here and I'm ready."
The WAP rapper also admitted she got tickets to her "auntie" Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour by calling the music legend herself. She also shared that she is working on a new album to follow her sophomore release of Traumazine in August 2022.
The Queen of the Hotties is back and ready to make more waves, and we’re here for it!
Cover photo: Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP