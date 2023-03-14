Megan Thee Stallion makes social media comeback with bold Oscars look!

Los Angeles, California - Megan Thee Stallion returned to social media for the first time since the Tory Lanez Trial , as the star showcased her bold look from the Vanity Fair’s Oscars after-party !

Rapper Megan tee Stallion walking the blue carpet at Vanity Fair's Oscar Party. © Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Megan Thee Stallion walked the blue carpet at Vanity Fair’s Oscar Party Saturday night in a very glam shiny black strapless Bach Mai dress.

The rapper's outfit boasted a racy lace bustier inset and full hem that played off the volume of her natural hair.

Megan posted a whole slew of pics to Instagram Monday night, and thus ended her over fifteen-week social media silence.

Millions of Instagram users were delighted to see the musician back in the spotlight. The celeb's first post in months already has more than 2 million likes!