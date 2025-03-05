Hannah Berner slammed for "unprofessional" Megan Thee Stallion interview!
Los Angeles, California - Summer House alum Hannah Berner got bashed for her cringey interview with Megan Thee Stallion at Vanity Fair's Oscars After Party!
Berner and fellow Bravo star Paige DeSorbo interviewed the Mamushi rapper on the red carpet, where DeSorbo began by revealing that she "always" starts her day with a little Megan.
Yet, Berner made things awkward when she said, "Your music has literally made me, like, when I want to fight someone, I listen to your music."
The Grammy winner jokingly responded," You want to throw that fighting s**t out the window, adding, "You want to get cute and be a bad b***h."
But the Giggly Squad host didn't take the hint, doubling down as she continued, "When people are talking s**t, I go, 'Turn on Megan Thee Stallion!'"
Meg handled the uncomfortable moment gracefully, but fans have since slammed the viral interview as "loud" while also accusing Berner of a "microaggression."
One TikToker wrote, "talking over her, unable to keep their composure, calling her violent when she never raps about violence (& is actually a victim of violence), hmmmm."
Will the Cobra rapper retaliate? Hopefully, Berner apologizes before that happens!
Cover photo: Collage: NEILSON BARNARD / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP