Megan Thee Stallion admits to lying to Gayle King about Tory Lanez - and the host reacts!

Los Angeles, California - Megan Thee Stallion revealed in her documentary In Her Words that she lied to Gayle King about her relationship with Tory Lanez - and the TV host has now reacted!

Gayle King (l) has now responded to Megan Thee Stallion's lie over her relations with Tory Lanez during their 2022 interview. © Collage: CINDY ORD & DIMITRIOS KAMBOURIS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The Savage rapper dropped some bombs in her new Amazon Prime Video documentary, released last week. In it, she details more about her relationship with singer Tory Lanez, who allegedly shot her in 2020 and is now serving jail time over it.

In the doc, she said she lied about having sex with Tory in her 2022 CBS Mornings interview with Gayle because she felt put on the spot.

"Yes, b*tch, I lied to Gayle King, b*tch," Meg said. "First of all, I ain't know that b*tch was even going to ask me about that sh*t, b*tch. I thought we was going to talk about the shooting. Why is you asking me about f*cking Tory?"

"That's not what this is about," she added. "Even if I was, I f*cked the n*gga, like, once. Maybe twice, on a drunk night. But she kept catching me out of my f*ckiing mind."

But it all seems to be water under the bridge, as Gayle told TMZ on Tuesday that she didn't take Meg's admission personally.

"Why she said what she said to me is on her," Gayle responded when asked about Meg's lie. "She was under the gun and, I thought, undeservedly so. I have no controversy with Megan.

"I'm cheering her on."