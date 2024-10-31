Megan Thee Stallion gives her side of the story in bombshell documentary

Los Angeles, California - Here are a few bombshells Megan Thee Stallion revealed in her new documentary, Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words .

Megan Thee Stallion gave a rare look into her personal life and struggles in her new documentary, In Her Words. © ROBIN L MARSHALL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Everyone's favorite hottie gave her side of the story as her doc hit Amazon Prime Video on Thursday.

The film follows the Hiss rapper's breakthrough career and humble beginnings, including losing her mother, Holly Thomas, and her mental health struggles after Tory Lanez allegedly shot her in 2020.



While reflecting on her mother's brain tumor diagnosis and eventual passing, Megan shared that she was the one to make the difficult choice to pull the plug.

The Savage hitmaker shared, "They had to put her under, she was brain dead. So I stayed there every day, praying that she could shake back from it."

She tearfully added, "I had to make the decision to pull the plug and she just passed the next day."