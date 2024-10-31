Megan Thee Stallion gives her side of the story in bombshell documentary
Los Angeles, California - Here are a few bombshells Megan Thee Stallion revealed in her new documentary, Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words.
Everyone's favorite hottie gave her side of the story as her doc hit Amazon Prime Video on Thursday.
The film follows the Hiss rapper's breakthrough career and humble beginnings, including losing her mother, Holly Thomas, and her mental health struggles after Tory Lanez allegedly shot her in 2020.
While reflecting on her mother's brain tumor diagnosis and eventual passing, Megan shared that she was the one to make the difficult choice to pull the plug.
The Savage hitmaker shared, "They had to put her under, she was brain dead. So I stayed there every day, praying that she could shake back from it."
She tearfully added, "I had to make the decision to pull the plug and she just passed the next day."
Megan Thee Stallion opens up about mental health and her reaction to Tory Lanez verdict
Elsewhere in the doc, the Grammy-winning rapper revealed that she went to a mental health retreat in 2022 after her home was burglarized.
"It was three days. Three days I did not get out the bed," Meg explained.
"I stayed under the covers and I cried every day," she continued, adding that she experienced "suicidal thoughts" for the first time.
"I would rather not live through this than to have to live with this."
Regarding Lanez's explosive trial, the Sweetest Pie rapper said that she burst into tears after hearing the guilty verdict.
Yet, Megan divulged that despite the R&B singer's sentencing, she still deals with people who are "angry" with her.
"I do feel like I'm getting to a place where I really don't care," she said. "For the first time since my mom was alive, I'm taking care of myself because I want to feel good."
