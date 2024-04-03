Megan Thee Stallion and GloRilla tease epic new music collab!

Houston, Texas - Megan Thee Stallion and her fellow rapper GloRilla are releasing a new song together this Friday. The two teased the fab collab on social media with a cheeky video!

Rappers Megan Thee Stallion (r.) and GloRilla (l.) teased their new track on social media. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@theestallion

Megan Thee Stallion and the Memphis, Tennessee rapper won't just be bringing Megan's Hot Girl Summer to cities across the USA, starting this May, the duo is also making new music together.

While the title of the artists' new track is still unknown, Meg captioned her teaser clip "Too thick" and "We getting activateddddd."

The clip, which was posted Tuesday, revealed the song's release date to be Friday, April 5. It also may have given fans a sneak peek into the artists' recording session.

In the cheeky clip, Meg and GloRilla are hanging out in lowkey sweats before the video transitions to the two in bikini tops and bling. Could the stylin' outfits be wardrobe for an upcoming music video?