Megan Thee Stallion and GloRilla tease epic new music collab!
Houston, Texas - Megan Thee Stallion and her fellow rapper GloRilla are releasing a new song together this Friday. The two teased the fab collab on social media with a cheeky video!
Megan Thee Stallion and the Memphis, Tennessee rapper won't just be bringing Megan's Hot Girl Summer to cities across the USA, starting this May, the duo is also making new music together.
While the title of the artists' new track is still unknown, Meg captioned her teaser clip "Too thick" and "We getting activateddddd."
The clip, which was posted Tuesday, revealed the song's release date to be Friday, April 5. It also may have given fans a sneak peek into the artists' recording session.
In the cheeky clip, Meg and GloRilla are hanging out in lowkey sweats before the video transitions to the two in bikini tops and bling. Could the stylin' outfits be wardrobe for an upcoming music video?
Fans of Megan Thee Stallion and GloRilla are ready to dance to their new collab
Commenters couldn't help but gush over the upcoming collab track!
"Memphis x Houston Hottiesss are with usss," one excited commenter wrote as another added, "Omg I can’t wait for this."
More than a few are already calling the unreleased track a hit, claiming, "I can already tell." One even went as far as to dub it "the new summer anthem."
Some fans got hyped up after noticing that Meg and Glo's new track seems to contain a sample of Soulja Boy’s hit Pretty Boy Swag behind the artist vocals!
Megan Thee Stallion and GloRilla's new track drops on Friday, April 5, and is expected to appear on GloRilla's Ehhthang Ehhthang album.
