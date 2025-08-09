Megan Thee Stallion gets her WAG on to support Klay Thompson at baseball game

Los Angeles, California - Megan Thee Stallion got a coy shoutout from her Klay Thompson for supporting him at the inaugural Sandlot Classic !

Megan Thee Stallion spent time with her boo, Klay Thompson (r.), during the Sandlot Classic game. © Screenshot/Instagram/@klaythompson

In the 35-year-old Dallas Mavericks player's latest Instagram dump, the Hiss rapper made a brief appearance amid the photos from the baseball event – though he opted not to tag her in the post.

Thompson sported a blue jersey with the words, "The Sandlot Classic" written in neon yellow on the front, plus white pants and a black baseball cap.

Amid the carousel of images was a sweet pic of the lovebirds holding onto one another, with Megan sporting a white JPG crop top with gold hoop earrings and a curly bob hairstyle.

"Inaugural @sandlotclassic classic Champ, Add it to the resume," Klay wrote in the caption of his post.

"Shout out my cousin AJ for the MVP performance. Thank you to our sponsors @thompsonfamilyfoundation and @chicasdivertidastequila for making it happen."