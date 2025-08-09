Megan Thee Stallion gets her WAG on to support Klay Thompson at baseball game

Lucky charm? Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson's latest outing saw that budding couple at the baseball diamond for a charity game!

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Megan Thee Stallion got a coy shoutout from her Klay Thompson for supporting him at the inaugural Sandlot Classic!

Megan Thee Stallion spent time with her boo, Klay Thompson (r.), during the Sandlot Classic game.
Megan Thee Stallion spent time with her boo, Klay Thompson (r.), during the Sandlot Classic game.  © Screenshot/Instagram/@klaythompson

In the 35-year-old Dallas Mavericks player's latest Instagram dump, the Hiss rapper made a brief appearance amid the photos from the baseball event – though he opted not to tag her in the post.

Thompson sported a blue jersey with the words, "The Sandlot Classic" written in neon yellow on the front, plus white pants and a black baseball cap.

Amid the carousel of images was a sweet pic of the lovebirds holding onto one another, with Megan sporting a white JPG crop top with gold hoop earrings and a curly bob hairstyle.

Zendaya and Tom Holland get cozy on set as Spider-Man 4 kicks off production!
Zendaya Zendaya and Tom Holland get cozy on set as Spider-Man 4 kicks off production!
Is this dreamy Rihanna outfit a hint about her new baby's gender?
Rihanna Is this dreamy Rihanna outfit a hint about her new baby's gender?

"Inaugural @sandlotclassic classic Champ, Add it to the resume," Klay wrote in the caption of his post.

"Shout out my cousin AJ for the MVP performance. Thank you to our sponsors @thompsonfamilyfoundation and @chicasdivertidastequila for making it happen."

The Hiss rapper hard-launched her romance with Klay last month after sparking dating rumors. The couple has been documenting their relationship ever since, including their recent fishing trip and workout routine in the gym!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@klaythompson & @theestallion

More on Megan Thee Stallion: