Megan Thee Stallion is a whole mood in retro-inspired holiday fit check: "You melting the ice"

Los Angeles, California - Rapper Megan Thee Stallion is bringing her fashion A-game in a new Instagram photo dump.

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion is bringing her fashion A-game in a new Instagram photo dump. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@theestallion

In a Monday Insta photoset post, Meg posed in a Y2K-inspired outfit.

While the street-style look definitely had retro vibes, she still made sure to wear a cropped version of one of this season's biggest trends – a fur jacket!

She paired this with an equally fluffy Yves Saint Laurent fur bag and what looks to be Timberland boots.

The beige and cream tones of her ensemble were offset by a tan New York Mets hat, a plain white crop top, and greyish brown cargo pants.

In a few shots, the Mamushi artist is seen holding a retro flash camera in her hands.

Other pics from the drop show off her oversized silver hoop earrings, layered cross chain necklaces, and long colorful nails.

The rapper's fans sure seem to like her outfit, with many pointing out their favorite parts of the look, from the YSL bag to the baseball cap and her hoops.