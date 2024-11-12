Nailed it! Megan Thee Stallion's last few nail looks are giving serious nail envy

It's no secret that rapper Megan Thee Stallion is a risk-takingly fashionable celeb, but have you seen her nail looks? She's positively polish-goals!

By Steffi Feldman

From her LED light-up nails to the Brat green-colored translucent slant-tipped set, few celebrities are innovating the nail space as heavily as rapper Megan Thee Stallion. The Mamushi artist's love of Asian culture probably helps this, as miniatures, kitsch, and camp are all hallmarks of modern Japanese and South Korean pop culture. But what has the nail tastemaker been up to lately? We've rounded up Meg's last few showstopping nail art looks in case you missed her recent mani masterpieces!



Fashion your seatbelts!

In a Monday Insta post, the rapper showed off long bright cobalt blue nails in her fav square shape to complement her punky grungy fit of a Motley Crue shirt and frayed, ultra-oversized jeans. Here's the thing, though – these nails had teeny tiny belts on them! There are even tiny buckles on them, and belt loops with gold dots. We don't know who her nail tech is, but they deserve a raise.

Stripe search

Megan Thee Stallion shows off her long nails with a fab striped French mani in colors that perfectly match her long skinny scarf. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@theestallion Just in time for the holiday season, a recent Instagram post shows her looking straight out of a Hallmark movie in a cozy stripey grey and pink outfit in front of a colorful South Korean Ramen display. She shows off her long nails with a fab striped French mani in colors that perfectly match her long skinny scarf. Along with her giant silver hoop earrings and flared pants, she seems to be feeling the early naughties while she's exploring abroad. And are those pink Uggs or slippers? Regardless, the whole vibe is giving old-school Limited Too in the best possible way with the nails tying the whole look together!

Game, fresh set, match

While simple, this minimalistic nail look is highly effective and takes a simple near-monochrome outfit to the next level. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@theestallion Who said that tenniscore was over after the end of the summer? Not Megan! In a stunning look that mixed the classic white tennis outfit with nautical and even schoolgirl touches (hello, Sailor Moon boots), the Savage rapper elevated a basic French manicure with her trademark extreme length on the tips. While simple, the minimalistic look is highly effective and takes a plain, near-monochrome outfit to the next level.

H-Town hottie

In the photoset, a gorgeous color-blocked and gold leaf set can be seen, a few nails playing around with funky variations on French tips. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@theestallion "Let’s appreciate this H-Town Hottie nail set right quick tho," Meg wrote in an Instagram post from October. "i need to start posting my nails again lol," she added. We second that over here! In the photoset, a gorgeous color-blocked and gold leaf set can be seen. A few nails play around with funky variations on French tips, showing that the rapper gravitates towards not only square-shaped tips but also stylized French manis. Notably, her pointer fingernail reps the rapper's native Houston with the team logo for the Houston Astros.