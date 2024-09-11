Megan Thee Stallion teases VMAs hosting plans: "Excited to change clothes 500 times"

New York, New York - Megan The Stallion has spilled a little tea on what fans can expect when she makes her hosting debut at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards!

Megan Thee Stallion is looking forward to entertaining the hotties as the host of this year's MTV Video Music Awards. © Screenshot/Instagram/@theestallion

On Tuesday, the 29-year-old Grammy winner told People that she has a few surprises in store for the VMAs.

Megan shared with the outlet, "I'm excited to change clothes 500 times. I'm excited to perform. I'm excited to see all the Hotties."

The Hiss hitmaker, who's up for five awards, added, "I love New York, I can't wait to be there again and eat all the food, and I'm excited for people to see what I bring to the table while hosting."

The world's No. 1 hottie was announced as this year's VMAs host last month following fellow rapper Nicki Minaj taking the stage last year.



Taylor Swift holds the most nominations at the ceremony with 10 total, while Sabrina Carpenter and Ariana Grande have each scored six noms.

Plus, Katy Perry will be honored with the coveted Video Vanguard award.