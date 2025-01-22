Megan Thee Stallion to hit the stage for exclusive Super Bowl bash!

New Orleans, Louisiana - Megan Thee Stallion will be kicking off Super Bowl weekend with fellow artists at an exclusive event!

Megan Thee Stallion will be kicking off Super Bowl weekend at an exclusive event in New Orleans. © Noam Galai / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Attention hotties!

The Savage rapper will be down in NOLA for the anticipated Super Bowl weekend to perform at an event hosted by Fan Duel and Spotify.

According to Billboard, the invite-only event will also feature performances by Anderson .Paak and Blink-182 – perhaps fans are also in for a Kourtney Kardashian sighting!

While the location for the party is still under wraps, the site did share that it will be powered by Spotify AUX and will take place on Friday, February 7 – two days before the NFL championship.

But Meg won't be the only rapper taking over NOLA for the big shindig!

Over the weekend, Cardi B announced that she'll also be partying with fans at the Victory Fan Festival ahead of the Super Bowl.