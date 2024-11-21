Megan Thee Stallion's lawsuit against controversial YouTuber could head to trial!

Megan Thee Stallion's (pictured) lawsuit against Milagro Gramz may head to court next year. © Screenshot/Instagram/@theestallion

After the Hiss rapper hit the controversial media personality with a lawsuit, reports have confirmed that the two may duke it out in court next year.

Per documents shared by independent legal reporter Meghann Cuniff via X, attorneys proposed "July 21 or as soon thereafter as the Court is available" for the case.

"The Parties will explore the possibility of a settlement in good faith; however, it is premature to address whether settlement is likely," the document further details.

The Houston native accused Milagro of repeatedly spreading lies over the Tory Lanez shooting and cyberstalking.

The Cobra hitmaker's lawyers wrote in the doc, "Enough is enough. Megan, a victim of violent crime and champion of women's rights to her millions of fans worldwide, will no longer stand for the defendant's campaign of harassment."